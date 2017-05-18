Cleanup continues in Garden City two weeks after tornado

Businesses in Garden City are getting back to some normalcy after a tornado ripped through the area two weeks ago this Thursday.

The owner of Garden City Auto Center says their recovery process is about 75 percent done. But there is no doubt they lost a lot.

"$32,000 that is just gone and it is the 17th, 18th, and I am just now about to go pay rent,” said Jason O’Neil, the owner of Garden City Auto Center.

O'Neil says they had about 18 cars damaged. They continue to scrap cars and are forced to move on, he's still cleaning up debris and finding out how severe the damage continues to be.

"Yeah, when the rain came it was several days later, I literally started throwing computers in the middle of the floor to keep them dry and cover them with plastic. My office is a mess right now, I am about to go clean that up,” said O’Neil.

His insurance did not cover his losses, and that's been the most frustrating part of the situation.

"That's when I finally said ‘all right, pull my pants up, no one is going to help me. Let's get it over with.' That is when all my friends stepped up and the community itself, I had neighbors out here helping me sweep and clean, friends all the way up from Liberty County come and help me,” said O’Neil.

O’Neil says they are really grateful for all the help they have gotten so far and he knows they can only go up from here.

