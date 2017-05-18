Good News: Adrian Peterson shares his message

Former Georgia Southern University and NFL running back Adrian Peterson will be in Savannah as a guest speaker Thursday at Hesse K-8 School's 5th grade graduation.

Former Georgia Southern University and NFL running back Adrian Peterson will be in Savannah as a guest speaker Thursday at Hesse K-8 School's 5th grade graduation.

Graduates often hear about dedication and perseverance at their commencement ceremonies.

The 8th graders at Hesse Elementary saw an example of those traits on Thursday when former Georgia Southern football player Adrian Peterson shared his inspirational story. It was a day when some challenges ended and new ones were introduced, and they were all put into perspective by someone who was never tackled by his own.

"I'm just here to encourage them that, whatever your situation on the life fields, as long as you work hard, put yourself in the position to be successful, you can be," said former GSU and Minnesota Vikings star, Adrian Peterson.

Peterson had tremendous success on the field, leaving Georgia Southern as college football's all-time leading rusher. Standing on the stage at Hesse Elementary represented a new highlight for the former Chicago Bear, who overcame a pronounced speech impediment and is now a motivational speaker.

"Adrian shared his story with our students and just encouraged them to take the opportunities they learned here at Hesse and face the challenges they are going to face in high school and college."

"Anything in life is going to take hard work, but once you reach it, it's an amazing feeling," he said.

Peterson spoke to the whole school, and many parents - who might have been more familiar with him as a ballplayer, but his message was aimed at the 8th graders, whose lives changed at Thursday's graduation ceremony.

"This is a huge step for these kids' lives because next year, everything is going to start to count, and I'm just here to motivate them for success," Peterson said.

"It was an amazing message for our students and well received by students and parents."

It boiled down to a lesson Adrian Peterson has lived.

"Hard work pays off, man," he said.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.