Rescue Me: Buffalo Bob, Peggy

Save-A-Life Animal Welfare will be holding mobile adoptions at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Not all pets go to every mobile event. Check out the adoptable pets here and contact the foster listed for the pet of interest.

Buffalo Bob is a six-year-old orange tabby with big gold-green eyes. He is a people-cat and loves to snuggle. Call him and he will come to you. Pet him and he will purr for you. He is happy, healthy, and looking for love. He is litter-box trained, current on his vaccinations, and altered. To meet this loverboy, contact Holly at holly.rolfes@era.com.

Peggy is a 10-month, 30-pound Shepherd mix with a thick coat and a bushy tail. Although her back leg is permanently stiffened due to an accident left untreated by her previous owner, she gets along very well using the leg for balance and standing. She does, however, need some help in getting in a car or up steep steps. Peggy is a happy, active little girl who is curious and always ready for an adventure. She gets along well with dogs but can be too energetic for very small ones. She prefers to lay quietly near you when inside and will even rest her head on your foot. She is house trained, spayed, current on her vaccinations, and sleeps in a dog bed or on a cool spot on the floor. To meet this little survivor, contact Hollay at holly.rolfes@era.com.

