SCMPD searching for missing teenage boy last seen on Croatan Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy last seen around noon Thursday in the 200 block of Croatan Street.

Jayshawn Marshall, 12, was last seen wearing a pink and blue shirt, black shorts with green stripes and blue sneakers.

Marshall is described as a black male, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his location should call 911.

