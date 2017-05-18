SCMPD searching for missing teenage boy last seen on Croatan Str - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD searching for missing teenage boy last seen on Croatan Street

Jayshawn Marshall (Source: SCMPD) Jayshawn Marshall (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy last seen around noon Thursday in the 200 block of Croatan Street.

Jayshawn Marshall, 12, was last seen wearing a pink and blue shirt, black shorts with green stripes and blue sneakers.

Marshall is described as a black male, stands 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his location should call 911. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly