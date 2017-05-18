Metro searching for two suspects in recent robberies

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are seeking the public's help in finding two robbery suspects.

Police responded to a robbery at Enmarket on Waters Avenue around midnight on May 13. Employees described the suspect as an older black male wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a black bucket hat.

Metro says a man in a blue hoodie and black pants entered Enmark on Skidaway Road around 7 a.m. on May 16, and demanded cash.

Both men left with an undisclosed amount of cash. They did not display weapons.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.