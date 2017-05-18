Opening night of the Jim Cone Art Exhibit at 24e

The opening reception of Jim Cone's fine art display at 24e in downtown Savannah was held Thursday night.

The local artist unveiled more than 100 drawings, paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces. Cone has been creating art for over 40 years.

After a recent bout with cancer, he decided to use his talent to help others.

“We hope we sell everything. And sales are doing good already,” Cone said.

"As you can see, his artistry is amazing. Jim's story is nothing short of miraculous,” Ruel Joyner said, she is the owner of 24e Design Co.

You can check out the exhibit until June 25. Proceeds from pieces sold will go to the Curtis and Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute at Memorial Health.

