U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen from nearly submerged boat off coast of St. Simon's

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three fishermen from a nearly submerged boat off the coast of St. Simon’s Island on Thursday.

We're told a call came into the Command Center shortly before 2 p.m. that the 73-foot fishing vessel was taking on water.

A response boat and two Air Station Savannah helicopter crews headed out to assist.

The fishermen were not seriously hurt.

