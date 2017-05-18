U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen from nearly submerged boat off coast of St. Simon's

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen from nearly submerged boat - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three fishermen from a nearly submerged boat off the coast of St. Simon’s Island on Thursday.

We're told a call came into the Command Center shortly before 2 p.m. that the 73-foot fishing vessel was taking on water.

A response boat and two Air Station Savannah helicopter crews headed out to assist.

The fishermen were not seriously hurt.

