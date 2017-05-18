First ever 'Tech Fest' held in Bluffton

The first ever "Tech Fest" was held in Bluffton on Thursday evening.

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation hosted the event to celebrate technology and innovative teaching techniques at local schools. Hundreds of educators, students and entrepreneurs all coming together to showcase some groundbreaking work.

"We have six of our local schools here in Beaufort County that are showing off what they are using in the classroom. We have robotics demonstrations; we have a welding simulator here today. We have kids from Bluffton High School that actually created a retrofitting for a school bus,” said

Students also got the chance to do a bit of networking Thursday. And when they got hungry, three local food trucks were on hand.

