Fripp Island Bridge closed due to head-on collision

The Fripp Island Bridge is closed due to a head-on collision.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision at the foot of the Fripp Island Bridge. The roadway is closed until further notice.
One occupant was entrapped. LifeStar was also called to the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and is taking over the investigation.
Again, the roadway leading to and from Fripp Island is closed until further notice.
