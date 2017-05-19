SCMPD seeks public's help in missing person case

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Officials say 28-year-old Jamison Lemons was reportedly last seen on May 7. On Thursday, police established a team and searched multiple locations for Lemons but were unsuccessful.

Lemons is described as a black male who’s about 5-foot-4 and 130 lbs. and has tattoos on both arms. He is known to frequent the Margery Street area and the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

