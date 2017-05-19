Friday is National Bike to Work Day

Expect to see more people across the area on two wheels Friday.

This year, Bike to Work Week is May 15-19, with Bike to Work Day on May 19. The event started back in 1956 to promote healthy, sustainable and economic transportation options.

Statistics show 40 percent of all trips in the U.S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get to work.

May is also Bike Month, according to the League of American Bicyclists. The Savannah Bicycle Campaign is hosting a free bicycle commuting breakfast with free coffee and healthy snacks on Friday at the Corner of Lincoln and Henry streets from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

For more National Bike Month information, click here.

