Good News: National Bike to Work Day

It was a beautiful morning for a bike ride, which is good because it was National Ride Your Bike to Work Day.

Coffee was the incentive. Company was the impetus for some Savannahians to start pedaling this morning.

"I've been wanting to ride my bike to work and I thought this is a great excuse to start. And, I thought safety in numbers and off I went,” Trish Lawrence said.

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign helped celebrate National Ride Your Bike to Work Day with a snack station for bikers to stop at and encouragement for them to consider continuing to ride beyond today.

"The health benefits we know are very important and beneficial, and a lot of people are considering things that make their lives better in lots of ways, including financially. So, it's a good idea for lots of reasons,” said John Bennett, with the Savannah Bicycle Campaign.

Jesse Rosenblum didn't need any more reasons. She rides her bike to work roughly four days each week.

"One of the biggest things is the built-in exercise, and then you're also not paying for gas. So, it's kind of a win-win situation,” Rosenblum said.

But Ride to Work Day is what finally pushed Lawrence out onto the roads.

"When I moved to Savannah, I thought this is level, this is flat, it's a great time to start,” Lawrence said.

Great for more than those on their bikes.

"It's your carbon footprint. You're making a difference on the environment and that's something we all should strive to do,” Lawrence said.

"And for people who have thought about riding bikes to work, this is a way to encourage them to give it a try. Especially if you work downtown, if you’re on a bike, you don’t have to worry about parking when you get there," Bennett said.

And in Savannah, that might be the biggest incentive.

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign also used Friday's event to promote the environmental benefits of riding bikes and to promote bike safety on Savannah's roads.

For more National Bike Month information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.