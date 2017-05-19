Tybee's annual Beach Bum Parade set for Friday along Butler Avenue

It's time for the 31st annual Tybee Beach Bum Parade.

The event has grown in popularity over the years, and is known as the South's largest water fight. It's an all-out water war for fun-loving beach bums of all ages.

The parade will take place on Friday, May 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. along Butler Avenue. If you plan on attending, be sure to equip yourself with ample water guns or buckets of water to douse passing parade floats, and remember to enjoy yourself but keep safety first.

The following safety rules apply to this years parade (These rules will be strictly enforced):

NEW: NO parking on Butler Avenue on parade day.

NO water balloons, pressure washers, etc.

NO iced water and/or ice.

NO bleach

Do not run into the street.

Do not squirt those who do not wish to participate or who are outside of the parade area.

Do not squirt parade marshals.

NO squirting law enforcement officers - this is prohibited and will result in arrest.

What IS allowed:

buckets of water

squirt guns

hoses

