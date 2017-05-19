Fort Stewart soldier killed in morning crash in Hinesville - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fort Stewart soldier killed in morning crash in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a motor-vehicle crash in Hinesville Friday morning.

The wreck happened at General Screven Way and Gause Street. Fort Stewart officials say the soldier's name will not be released until after next of kin notification.

The Hinesville Police Department is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the police department's Traffic Accident Investigation at 912-368-8211.

