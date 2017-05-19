Fort Stewart soldier killed in morning crash in Hinesville

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a motor-vehicle crash in Hinesville Friday morning.

The wreck happened at General Screven Way and Gause Street. Fort Stewart officials say the soldier's name will not be released until after next of kin notification.

The Hinesville Police Department is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the police department's Traffic Accident Investigation at 912-368-8211.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.