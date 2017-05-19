Annual Farm Tour held in Candler County

This week, one community took the time to remind neighbors of the importance of agriculture.

Candler County's Farm Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, and the UGA Extension Office teamed up to offer their annual Farm Tour. They visited a local blueberry and bee farm, an onion farm, and an ag technology center. Organizers say even people in rural communities can forget how important farming is to the local economy. They tell us nearly every person in Candler County feels some impact of farming.

"There's an old expression - 'You may need a doctor only once, you may need an undertaker once, but you need a farmer three times a day at least,' said Chris Earls, UGA Extension Agent.

Agriculture remains the largest industry in Candler County's, as well as Georgia's, economy.

