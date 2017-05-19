Memorial Health holds conference on Trauma Center tactics

Memorial Health wrapped up an all-day conference Friday afternoon that was centered around sharing the best practices in the Trauma Center.

Almost 200 medical professionals from all around the region were there to learn new tactics that will improve the lives of people who go there with major injuries. They talked about youth violence and the resources available to prevent teens with gunshot wounds. Doctor Joseph Ibrahim from Orlando talked about the lessons he learned from the mass shooting at Pulse Night Club.

"Our responsibility is to go out and talk to what we did to make us successful at that time and how others can repeat that, and so again, it's not just an opportunity, but a responsibility, to spread that word around and say, 'hey, these are things that will make me successful and these are things you should do because these events are happening more and more around the country," said Dr. Ibrahim.

Memorial Health holds this conference every year.

