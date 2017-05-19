Book release party to be held for two Savannah authors

Literary arts nonprofit, Seersucker Live, will host The Freefall Episode Book Release Party on May 19.

Part literary reading, part variety show, part cocktail party, the event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Community Art Space, Sulfur Studios, located on Bull Street.

This is a book release party for Seersucker co-founder Zach Powers and Savannah poet/memoirist Patricia Lockwood, plus a performance by spoken word poet Shaniqua "Neka" Brown.

Zach's debut story collection, "Gravity Changes", won the BOA Short Fiction Prize.

Patricia's book is "Priestdaddy" and follows two poetry collections, "Balloon Pop Outlaw Black" and "Motherland Fatherland Homelandersexuals", a New York Times Notable Book.

The event is hosted by Christopher Berinato and Zach Powers with music by Brian Dean.

There will be live music, a cash bar and books for sale.

Tickets are $10 | $5 w/ student ID. They are available here.

