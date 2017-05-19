Good News: Last Day of School

Was there ever a more exciting day than this when you were this age?

"I get to have fun after all the hard work,” said Kavon Block, a fifth grader at Gadsden Elementary School. “I get to sit back and relax.”

The last day of school had to be the best day of the year.

It was better than Christmas Eve because it's really the first of 75 consecutive Christmas Eves before school starts again. And it was better than your birthday because it delivered a gift that will keep giving for two and a half months.

"I’m happy,” said Sela Kidane, a seventh grader at the Garrison School of Visual Arts, “because I won't be overwhelmed with all the work, so I'm good.”

It's a time that's exciting for what's to come.

"I'm going on vacation,” said Gadsden fifth grader Jayv’ya Cooper. “I’m going to Jacksonville or Orlando.”

And, what's not.

"I'll probably be lazy,” said Garrison eighth grader Dajanah Johnson, “and spend time with my friends at my friend's house.”

And when the last day of school is your last day at a school, as it was Friday for the Gadsden 5th graders who bridged to middle school, it's doubly exciting. But it's also bittersweet.

"We will be sad not to see them every day,” said Gadsden Principal Dr. Deborah R. Jones. “But we know they are moving forward, so that makes us very, very proud and happy.”

"I'm very excited,” added Cooper. “Because I want to enhance my knowledge of learning.”

All this excitement from kids leaving school might not be shared by the people they're going home to.

"It'll get very busy for the parents during the summer,” said Dr. Jones. “Because they will now have them full days.”

But sorry parents, even that thought can't take away from the last day before the first day of summer vacation.

