Burton Fire officials warning citizens to make sure debris fires are extinguished

Burton Fire officials are warning residents to make sure their yard debris fires are completely extinguished after responding to a fire caused by one on Friday.

Firefighters extinguished the brush fire caused by smoldering ashes from a yard debris fire that was started on Wednesday, and spread to a neighbor's yard and ignited a shed. Crews were dispatched to the shed fire on Belleview Circle East just before 11 a.m., seeing smoke in the sky as they arrived. The brush fire had spread through a fence along a property line and was igniting the shed.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within about 30 minutes with minor damage to the shed. The spreading brush fire left scorch marks 50 feet up a nearby pine tree.

Officials say on Wednesday, the resident on Belleview Circle East was burning yard debris left over from Hurricane Matthew, and say he said he believed he had extinguished it, but the embers continued to smolder, starting the brush fire that quickly spread.

Burton Fire officials want you to make sure your debris fires are extinguished by stirring the pile while applying water to ensure the embers beneath are thoroughly soaked. They also encourage burning debris in containers or constructing borders or digging trenches around the burn pile to prevent fire spread.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 45 brush or grass fires so far this year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.