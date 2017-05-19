GHSA announces schedule for baseball finals

Four area teams playing for baseball titles in Savannah.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

In Rome

Class 6A

Game 1 – 11:00 am (Pope vs. Lee County - Home)

Game 2 – 2:00 pm ( Lee County vs. Pope - Home)

Class 7A

Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Etowah vs. Woodstock - Home)

Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Woodstock vs. Etowah - Home)

In Savannah

Class 2A

Game 1 – 11:00 am (Jeff Davis vs. Elbert County - Home)

Game 2 – 2:00 pm (Elbert County vs. Jeff Davis - Home)

Class A Private

Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Savannah Christian vs. Tattnall Square - Home)

Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Tattnall Square vs. Savannah Christian - Home)

Thursday, May 25, 2017

In Rome

Class A Public

Game 1 – 11:00 am (Schley County vs. Gordon Lee - Home)

Game 2 – 2:00 pm (Gordon Lee vs. Schley County - Home)

Class 4A

Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Blessed Trinity vs. Marist - Home)

Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Marist vs. Blessed Trinity - Home)

In Savannah

Class 3A

Game 1 – 11:00 am (Pierce County vs. North Hall - Home)

Game 2 – 2:00 pm (North Hall vs. Pierce County - Home)

Class 5A

Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Wayne County vs. Loganville - Home)

Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Loganville vs. Wayne County - Home)

Saturday, May 27, 2017

All "if" games, schedule to be determined

Tickets

$12 per day ($7 single "if" game). Buy digital tickets on your mobile phone at GoFan.

(From Georgia High School Association)