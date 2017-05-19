GHSA announces schedule for baseball finals

Four area teams playing for baseball titles in Savannah.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
In Rome
Class 6A
Game 1 – 11:00 am (Pope vs. Lee County - Home)
Game 2 – 2:00 pm ( Lee County vs. Pope - Home)
Class 7A
Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Etowah vs. Woodstock - Home)
Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Woodstock vs. Etowah - Home)
In Savannah
Class 2A
Game 1 – 11:00 am (Jeff Davis vs. Elbert County - Home)
Game 2 – 2:00 pm (Elbert County vs. Jeff Davis - Home)
Class A Private
Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Savannah Christian vs. Tattnall Square - Home)
Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Tattnall Square vs. Savannah Christian - Home)
Thursday, May 25, 2017
In Rome
Class A Public
Game 1 – 11:00 am (Schley County vs. Gordon Lee - Home)
Game 2 – 2:00 pm (Gordon Lee vs. Schley County - Home)
Class 4A
Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Blessed Trinity vs. Marist - Home)
Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Marist vs. Blessed Trinity - Home)
In Savannah
Class 3A
Game 1 – 11:00 am (Pierce County vs. North Hall - Home)
Game 2 – 2:00 pm (North Hall vs. Pierce County - Home)
Class 5A
Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Wayne County vs. Loganville - Home)
Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Loganville vs. Wayne County - Home)
Saturday, May 27, 2017
All "if" games, schedule to be determined
Tickets
$12 per day ($7 single "if" game). Buy digital tickets on your mobile phone at GoFan.
(From Georgia High School Association)
