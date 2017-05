The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on GA 119 in Bulloch County near the Effingham County line, Friday night.

One person was killed and one person had to be flown to Memorial Health. GA 119 is expected to be closed an additional 1 to 3 hours as of 9:20 p.m.

Please seek alternate routes.

