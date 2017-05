The Georgia State Patrol confirmed two people died in a head on crash in Bulloch County on Highway 119 Friday night.

Trooper said the driver of a mustang, Mechelle Duncan, crossed the center line and hit a truck head on. The driver of the truck, Ernest Pagan from Pembroke, died at the scene. Duncan died at the hospital.

Troopers said alcohol was a factor.

GA 119 was closed for several hours overnight.

