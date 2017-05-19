SCMPD investigating double shooting on E. 33rd Street near Cedar - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD investigating double shooting on E. 33rd Street near Cedar Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 1300 block of East 33rd Street, between Cedar and Ash streets.

According to Metro, the injuries appear to be non-life threatening and the incident does not appear to be random.

