Saturday high pressure leads to possible afternoon showers

High pressure will shift further offshore today, giving us a chance for afternoon showers. A cold front is expected to move through Monday night, followed by another front midweek.

Saturday will be partly sunny, but there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. The chance of rain will only be 20 percent. Highs will be in the upper 80s with southeast winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 70 with southeast winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with south winds flying at 5 mph. There will be an 80 percent chance of rain. Monday night will likely have showers and thunderstorms as lows dip into the upper 60s. The chance of rain will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will likely see showers and thunderstorms in the area. Highs will continue to stay in the mid-80s. The chance of rain will be 70 percent. Tuesday night will likely see showers and thunderstorms. Lows will stay in the upper 60s. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will continue to see showers and thunderstorms as highs drop to the lower 80s. The chance of rain will remain at 70 percent. Wednesday night will have showers and thunderstorms. Lows will drop to the lower 60s as the chance for rain continues to stay around 70 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will continue in the lower 80s.There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Thursday Night will be mostly clear, as the lows take a dip to the upper 50s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

