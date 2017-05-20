Southern Cruisers Car Club hosts benefit for 14-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy

Dozens of classic car owners brought together their wheels to help a little boy get wheels of his own.

The Southern Cruisers Car Club hosted their annual benefit car show. Car enthusiasts showed off more than 150 cars and trucks.

The shows benefits 14-year-old Kyle Hendry, who has Muscular Dystrophy and other challenges.

They're raising money to get Kyle a motorized wheelchair this Summer before he goes to high school this Fall.

"This will allow him to be independent," said Marcia Parkerson, Grandmother. "Our goal for him is to be an independent citizen so he can go places that he couldn't go with us."

Kyle got a ride in one of the convertibles. The annual car show benefits a local child with medical issues.

