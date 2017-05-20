First Alert Weather Day: Sunday outdoor plans may be impacted

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day, which includes a likely chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through early Saturday evening, but greater moisture and instability pools over our area ahead of a cold front Sunday.

An isolated shower is possible Sunday morning as moisture flows in from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. But, the greatest chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms occurs Sunday afternoon, particularly west of I-95. Areas of rain may linger into the early evening hours.

The low severe risk would come as old storms collapse, releasing cooler air. These cool-air boundaries can then collide with new rapidly developing storms; giving them extra oomph on a temporary basis and briefly allowing them to become strong. This is a process that often happens with afternoon summer thunderstorms.

>> Severe Risk: One or two storms may become strong

>> Main Impact: At least some outdoor plans, especially west of I-95, during the afternoon and early evening

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.