Wreck victim remembered at Evans County graduation

Saturday was a bittersweet day for an Evans County family.

72 students graduated from Claxton High School, but one was missing. Brittanie Altman was killed exactly two years ago.

A semi-truck ran over the car she was in. Friends took a few moments to remember her energy and happy demeanor.

"She deserved to live and she deserved to graduate tonight," said Lawerence Powell, Brittanie Altman's Uncle. "But she will always be with us and be in our hearts. And we will always love her and even though she's not with us, she will not be forgotten. We won't let that happen either."

The crash happened on I-16 near the I-95 interchange. Four other people died. Several more were injured.