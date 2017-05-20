Special Olympic Horse Show held at Pegasus Riding Academy in Savannah

Pegasus Riding Academy hosted the first Special Olympic Horse Show.

Over 30 special needs riders from Georgia and South Carolina competed in four various classes from Equitation to Trail and Horsmanship.

The founder says the event helps them build skills and confidence. She tells us seeing these riders excited makes her heart explode.

"These children have so little opportunities to shine," said Peggi Noon, Pegasus Riding Academy Director. "Today, here is all about our special children and their ability once they get on that horse."

Riders competed for prizes and ribbons. The weather could not have been better for this awesome event.

