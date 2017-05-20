Miles for Meals benefit race held at Daffin Park

The Miles for Meals 5K run and walk was held at Daffin Park on Saturday.

The benefit race is hosted by the Senior Citizens Incorporated. This is the 7th year for the race.

The organizer says participation gets bigger and better every year with more people willing to dress up as their favorite food for the run.

The money goes towards the Meals for Wheels program for home-bound elderly people.

"So these are all people that need that food every day," said Patti Lyons, President of Senior Citizens Incorporated. "Need that daily visit, people to say hello to them. So this is a great way for people to make a difference and get exercise at the same time."

Special shoutout to our own Cutter Martian who passed out bananas to the runners. All of the money raised stays right here in the Savannah area.

