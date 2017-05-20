Unity in the Community held in Guyton

Saturday folks came out to get to know their first responders and community leaders in Guyton.

Unity in the community brought residents together with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, city leaders, former school principles and more. The goal was to encourage people in the community to get to know those who are in charge of keeping them safe.

"The sheriff pretty much took control today, answered several questions to the people in the community who got up and asked questions," said Salina Lee, Project Manager. "Everybody was, they were here, you know when I asked them to come out and do this they were here. So, that meant a lot just to see so many uniforms in the building, that meant so much to me."

Organizers say they hope this is the first of many Unity in the Community events in Guyton.

