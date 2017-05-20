Meet DA Bears Golf Tournament held on Wilmington Island - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Meet DA Bears Golf Tournament held on Wilmington Island

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Adrian Peterson foundation teamed up with the Wilmington Island Wishes to host a charity golf tournament on Saturday.

Some former players from the Chicago Bears were among the golfers who played. After that fans got the chance to meet them.

Organizers say it's a great way to help benefit two charities and those they help at one time. 

"You know, I'm from a town where everybody is involved with raising a child," said Adrian Peterson, Former Chicago Bears Player, GSU Grad. "And so, anytime you have got leverage to raise funds to help others in their time of need I think it's a great opportunity."

Among the former football stars in attendance were Adrian Peterson of course, Mike Brown, Charles Tilman, Alex Brown and Anthony Adams. 

