Run for the Wounded held at Grayson Stadium

Kicking off Saturday was the Run for the Wounded in Savannah.

It’s the 4th year for the annual Nine Line Foundation race, happening on Armed Forces Day.

It’s being held at historic Grayson Stadium.

Members of Team Red, White & Blue arrived carrying the colors to the run for the Wounded.

They gathered to carry the National Colors from Washington's Guns to Historic Grayson Stadium. They carried the flags approximately 4 miles over here to present at the start of the Nine Line Foundation's Run for the Wounded.

More than 1,000 participants are expected to be out here supporting military veterans in this run. And this team kicking everything off was all about increasing awareness.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.