HWY. 17 closed at Cartertown Rd. due to head-on collision

By Paige Phillips, Digital
RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers are on the way to a head-on collision that has Highway 17 at Cartertown Road closed in Richmond Hill.

It is reported that two cars are involved. No word at this time on injuries or fatalities.

WTOC has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us as we learn more information.

