One arrested for causing HWY. 17 at Cartertown Rd. head-on collision

According to Georgia State Patrol, a head-on collision stopped traffic on Highway 17 at Cartertown Road in Richmond Hill on Saturday night.

It is reported that two vehicles were involved, causing one to flip.

According to troopers, the driver at fault went to jail for a DUI and driving without a license. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital and checked with minor injuries.

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol responded to the wreck.

