UPDATE: HWY. 17 at Cartertown Rd. back open after head-on collision

UPDATE: Highway 17 at Cartertown Road is back open.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a head-on collision on has traffic stopped on Highway 17 at Cartertown Road in Richmond Hill.

It is reported that two vehicles were involved and causing one to flip. They are still evaluating injuries, but say none seem serious.

One person in the car that flipped was taken to the hospital by family members.

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol responded to the wreck.

We're told the road will be opening back up in the next 15 minutes.

