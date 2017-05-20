Kid's Day America held in Savannah

The Annual Kid's Day America event here in Savannah was held Saturday.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach recently signed a proclamation to officially declare May 20th as a day to focus on children's health, safety and environmental awarenes s in Savannah.

Kid's Day America did just that. Representatives from Savannah Metro, the Sheriff's Office, Georgia Power and the fire department were on hand to talk to parents. Local doctors were also there to help give screenings and to talk to parents about what health dangers to look out for this summer.

"The goal of this event today is actually just to really be able to do screenings and health screenings for kids," said Dr. Jared Brown, Bright Life Chiropractic. "Because a lot of times, if they're not symptomatic, we don't think they need to have a screening or be assessed. We have found so many things here today and the parents would never have found out if they didn't come to this event."

During the Kid's Day America event, awards were given out to three children's champions, including our very own Dawn Baker for Dawn's Daughters, Janice James of "Youth for a Cleaner Environment" and Len & Rose Cutuli of the "Pooler Lion's Club."

All three were honored for their service and hard work to improving the lives of children in the community.

