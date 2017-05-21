Sunday afternoon clouds to bring 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

A series of frontal systems with areas of low pressure will track across the southeast region through mid-week.. A cold front will push offshore Wednesday night into Thursday. High pressure will then prevail into next weekend.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. We start with partly sunny skies this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with southeast winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with south winds staying between 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s. South winds will stay between 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 90 percent chance of rain. Monday night will have a chance for thunderstorms and showers with lows dropping to the upper 60s. South winds will continue to stay at 5 to 10 mph with the chance of rain decreasing to 80 percent.

Tuesday will likely have showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will rise to the mid-80s and southwest winds will range between 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will see showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will continue with a bad weather streak as showers and thunderstorms remain likely. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a 70 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will continue with showers and thunderstorms as the chance of rain remains at 70 percent. Lows will drop to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny as highs stay in the lower 80s.Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be sunny as highs stay in the mid-80s. Friday night will be mostly clear as lows creep back to the lower 60s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

