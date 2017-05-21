Burton Fire responds to five wrecks over the weekend

Five different weekend wrecks in the Burton area left five people injured and one person seriously injured.

Firefighters arrived at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway shortly before 2:00 a.m. to find a single vehicle wreck involving a vehicle that collided with a deer. The driver was not injured but was helped by firefighters.

Burton firefighters arrived at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Poppy Hill Circle a little after 8:30 a.m. to find a second vehicle collision. Two automobiles sustained moderate damages and one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic on Trask Parkway was delayed.

A third wreck pulled Burton Firefighters back to Trask Parkway at Detour Road in Seabrook shortly before 6:00 p.m. Firefighters found a vehicle that rolled over several times before ejecting one passenger 50 feet. All of the three occupants of the vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment. The ejected passenger did sustain possible life-threatening injuries. Traffic in the area was delayed for 30 minutes.

Firefighters were then called to a wreck only 15 minutes later at Seabrook and Detour Roads. One driver was taken to the hospital to recieve a check-up for non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports of a fifth motor vehicle accident saw Burton firefighters out at 1:00 a.m. to locate a vehicle in a ditch at Detour and Seabrook Center Roads. Firefighters found tire tracks leading into a ditch, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

