Estill Police seek suspect after fleeing traffic stop

The Estill Police Department ask that the public stay on the lookout for Melvin Lamar Bryant.

Officers initially encountered Bryant during a traffic stop following suspicious activity, believing him to have an active warrant out for his arrest. Officers soon realized that it was a different Bryant who had a warrant.

Bryant fled the scene at a high speed shortly after giving his driver's license to officers for no apparent reason.

If you have any information, please contact the Estill Police Department.

