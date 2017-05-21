Officials respond to single-car crash with entrapment on 301 in - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Officials respond to single-car crash with entrapment on 301 in Statesboro

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Officials responded to a single-car crash on 301, South of Veterans Memorial Parkway, in Statesboro on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called for an entrapment. A medical helicopter landed in the roadway and transported the injured to the hospital.

Stay with WTOC as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly