SCMPD investigating shooting on Ogeechee Rd. near Keller's Flea Market

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, one man has been shot at a shopping center in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road.

Police are at Keller's Flea Market on Ogeechee Road, but they say the man was actually shot at a shopping center a few blocks away.

Officials say the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim left the shopping center and went to Keller's Flea Market to call 911.

Stay with WTOC as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.