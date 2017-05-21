Swim safety event honors firefighter at Chatham County Aquatic Center

Honoring a fallen firefighter and teaching boy scouts about the water was two of the main goals at the first ever Michael Curry Swim Safety event.

Master Firefighter Michael Curry died during a rescue effort for people who had fallen into the Savannah river last November. Curry's son is a boy scout.

It's also something that was important to Master Firefighter Curry. The event introduces boy scouts to tests they'll take to get their swimmer merit badge.

That's not it though.

"But more importantly in coastal Georgia, in this area, there is so much open water," said Miranda Fisher, Organizer. "There are kids here who are beginning swimmers who haven't had a big background with it, so to get them introduced to show them, 'this is how we float, this is how we blow bubbles.' Here's an introduction to it."

Organizers hope to continue the free event for years to come. The money from the shirts sold will be donated to "Angels of America's Fallen."

That organization pays for sports and activities for the surviving children of fallen first responders in the United States.

