Annual Levy Concert held at Jewish Educational Alliance

The annual Levy Concert happened Sunday at the Jewish Education Alliance.

Loads of music lovers came to enjoy a concert from The fabulous Equinox Orchestra, an 18 piece big band featuring Jeremy Davis on vocals.

The free event is held each year for everyone to enjoy.

"It's just a nice Sunday afternoon that we are able to offer in thanks for what they did for us all of the years we were in business," said Aaron Levy.

This is just one of the free events offered throughout the year by the Jewish Educational Alliance.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.