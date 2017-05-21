4th annual Movement in the Park held in Forsyth Park

The 4th annual Movement in the Park was held in Forsyth Park on Sunday.

The event, put on by our very own Dawn Baker, is a health and wellness fair. There was everything from a 1-mile walk to Zumba, and other dances, as well as health screenings.

The event is also when Dawn awards her Dawning of a Miracle scholarship. It is a $1,000 scholarship given to a Chatham County girl with a chronic or life threatening illness or someone who has achieved in spite of adversity.

"The winner this year is Sidney Richardson, she is a graduate of the Savannah Early College and she is an amazing young lady," said Dawn Baker, WTOC Anchor, Movement in the Park Organizer. "She suffers from Sickle Cell Disease. She has had a lot of traumas in her life related to her disease and despite of all of that, having a life long battle, she still maintained an 'A' average and she graduated at the top of her class."

The money raised will help fund the Dawn's Daughters Leadership Academy. Dawn started the program last year with 28 young ladies.

This year, 58 more signed up to attend.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.