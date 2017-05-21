Boat Safety Day held at Oyster Factory Park

With Summer just around the corner, the town of Bluffton is teaming up with the Coast Guard for Bluffton Boat Safety Day.

Sunday Bluffton Police, Beaufort Sheriff’s Office, SC DNR and the US Coast Guard gathered at Oyster Factory Park. They were out doing vessel exams and making sure boats are properly equipped with safety devices.

They also collected more than 1,000 expired flares, a problem the Coast Guard says many boaters don’t even realize they are carrying until it’s too late. The goal of the event is to make sure boaters are safe before they get out on the water.

“If they’re a boater, they need to take a boat safety class," said John Handfield, U.S. Coast Gaurd Auxiliary. "If they own a boat and they already are pretty experienced, they need to make sure they have it inspected each year. Make sure they have all the right safety equipment and that it’s in working order.”

This is the first year for the event. It’s kicking off National Boat Safety Week. Organizers say it was a great turnout.

They’re already planning for next year’s event.

