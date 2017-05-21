Residents caught by unexpected flooding in Rincon

We went to several spots in Rincon where people had reported flooding on Sunday.

Many telling us they had never seen anything like this before.

“Never have I ever seen anything like this," said Johnny Warren, Lost Plantation Golf Club. "Never. Even when the hurricanes came through, we never had anything like this. So I have no idea that it rained this much.”

You could see the street flooded at Lost Plantation Golf Club and the cars trying to get through.

"Saw a lot of rain," said Russ Aldridge, Stonewalk Drive. "A lot of flooding, especially in this portion of the neighborhood down on Stonewalk Drive. Bad flooding, even worse flooding than we had in Hurricane Matthew."

“It was about 3, 3 and a half feet at the worst point right after the rain stopped," said Jerry Swafford, Lost Plantation Golf Club. "We got like a good 6 inches of rain in about an hour, you know. Storms just kept raining and raining over. After the rain stopped then all the kids came out in the boogie boards, and you know, they were having a really good time."

“This is a shocker. Never before,” said Warren.

The water did finally drain out of that neighborhood. But as many neighbors said, it was a mess out there that they had never seen before with past storms.

