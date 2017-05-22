Public vote being held for new SCCPSS superintendent

The Board of Public Education will hold a public vote on the newly selected candidate for Savannah-Chatham County Public School Superintendent.

This type of special meeting is part of the search process.

According to search firm Ray and Associates, which specializes in educational executive leadership, there were 97 completed applications.

Earlier this month, Doctor Ann Levett was chosen to replace Doctor Thomas Lockamy, who is retiring at the end of May.

Levett currently serves as the school district's Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer.

The district is offering a $300,000 salary and benefits package, which is pretty competitive compared to other Georgia school superintendents who run districts similar in size.

The special meeting will be held on Monday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at the Whitney Administrative Complex on Laura Avenue.

