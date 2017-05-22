SCCPSS graduations happening this week - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCCPSS graduations happening this week

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

It's graduation week for many Chatham County students.

The last day of school was Friday, and now the seniors will be getting their diplomas.

The following is a schedule of 2017 SCCPSS graduations happening this week:

  • Savannah Arts Academy – Tuesday, May 23 at 9 a.m.
  • Savannah Early College – Tuesday, May 23 at 12 noon
  • Johnson High School – Tuesday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
  • Islands High School -  Wednesday, May 24 at 9 a.m.
  • Woodville Thompkins High School – Wednesday, May 24 at 12 noon
  • Jenkins High School – Wednesday, May 24 at 3 p.m.
  • Beach High School – Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m.
  • Groves High School – Thursday, May 25 12 noon
  • New Hampstead High School – Thursday, May 25 at 3 p.m.
  • Savannah High School – Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m.
  • Windsor Forest High School – Friday, May 26 at 12 noon

