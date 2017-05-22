It's graduation week for many Chatham County students.

The last day of school was Friday, and now the seniors will be getting their diplomas.

The following is a schedule of 2017 SCCPSS graduations happening this week:

Savannah Arts Academy – Tuesday, May 23 at 9 a.m.

Savannah Early College – Tuesday, May 23 at 12 noon

Johnson High School – Tuesday, May 23 at 3 p.m.

Islands High School - Wednesday, May 24 at 9 a.m.

Woodville Thompkins High School – Wednesday, May 24 at 12 noon

Jenkins High School – Wednesday, May 24 at 3 p.m.

Beach High School – Thursday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

Groves High School – Thursday, May 25 12 noon

New Hampstead High School – Thursday, May 25 at 3 p.m.

Savannah High School – Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m.

Windsor Forest High School – Friday, May 26 at 12 noon

