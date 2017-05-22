Beaufort County Library set to debut new Bookmobile

The Beaufort County Library will be introducing its brand-new Bookmobile on Monday, May 22.

The mobile library will bring popular books, audiobooks, and DVDs to more than 40 locations across the county.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Bluffton Branch, 120 Palmetto Way. After the ceremony, the Bookmobile will make stops at several libraries before beginning its official summer route.

The following are scheduled stops for the Bookmobile for June 2017:

