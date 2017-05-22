Wreath laying ceremony being held in Savannah to honor National Maritime Day

Organizers are preparing for a special ceremony remembering those lost at sea.

A luncheon is being held Monday in Savannah as part of the National Maritime Day celebrations taking place across the country. A wreath dedication ceremony for those lost at sea will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Harborside Room at the Hyatt. Merchant mariners who transport and trade American goods overseas will also be honored during the event.

On May 22, 1819, the SS Savannah left its home port of Savannah on its way to Liverpool, England. The ship was the first steamship to cross the Atlantic.

In 1933, congress declared May 22 to be National Maritime Day in recognition of the steam ships advancement of ocean transportation.

The luncheon and ceremony is put on by the Rotary Club of Savannah West.

